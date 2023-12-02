Duhok Int'l Airport Project About To Start

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Duhok Governor Ali Tatar has announced a new project plan for the Duhok International Airport , following Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's directive.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will undertake the project in two stages. With the mapping and review phase complete, implementation is now set to begin.

Dylan Rashad, spokesperson for the Ministry, identified the next stages as a master plan review and development of a 1,000-hectare area, costing around $12.832 million.

Financial challenges had paused the project, but KRG Prime Minister Barzani, in a September 2021 visit, stressed that work would be resumed.

Duhok Governorate, a key area between the Kurdistan Region, Turkey, and Syria, experiences active trade and population growth. The airport's completion is expected to further enhance regional trade.

(Source: KRG)