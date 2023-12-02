State Property Fund To Hold More Than 90 Privatization Auctions In Dec

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Property Fund plans to hold more than 90 privatization auctions in December, and 55 of them have already been announced.

The fund's press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In December, the fund's team plans to hold over 90 online privatization auctions. The State Property Fund has already announced 55 auctions for the privatization of state property. The total starting value of assets exceeds UAH 400 million," the post reads.

In particular, the state stake (50%+1 share) in PJSC Rivne Radio-Technical Plant will be auctioned next month. The starting price is UAH 121.6 million. The auction is scheduled for December 12.

The fund plans to sell the state-owned enterprise TVK in the Odesa region with a starting price of UAH 104.1 million and the state-owned enterprise Tekhnika in central Kyiv with a starting price of UAH 58.8 million.

Two bread factories will also be offered to potential investors - the Ivano-Frankivsk bread factory with a starting price of UAH 52.7 million and the Kirovohrad bread factory No. 2 with a starting price of UAH 18.7 million.