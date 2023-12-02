Russians Unsuccessfully Trying To Enter Avdiivka Coke And Chemical Plant - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are actively, but unsuccessfully, trying to enter the territory of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in the Avdiivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Avdiivka. Daily attacks by the Russian invaders. Despite this, the Defense Forces are repelling enemy attacks," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the invaders use armored vehicles only in some places. They mostly use the infantry, which the soldiers of Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade, together with friendly units, are eliminating on a colossal scale.

"Also, the enemy is very actively, but unsuccessfully, trying to get into the territory of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant. The plant is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Earlier reports said that the enemy continued attempts to surround Avdiivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine held their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Photo: General Staff