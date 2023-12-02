India's Services Exports Jump 10.8% To $28.03 Bn In Oct

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 2 (KNN) The services exports of India has increased 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,33,611 crore (USD 28.03 billion) in October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said

on Friday.

While imports fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 1,12,180 crore (USD 13.46 billion), as per RBI's provisional data.

Data released by the government last month showed services exports in October were Rs 2,39,195 crore (USD 28.70 billion), while imports were Rs 1,19,347 crore (USD 14.32 billion).

The RBI's numbers are provisional, but are typically updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data.

(KNN Bureau)