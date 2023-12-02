Cards Sought For Afghan Spouses Of Pakistani Women

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Peshawar High Court has directed the federal government to process applications of 109 Pakistani women for the issuance of Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs) to their Afghan husbands.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad issued the orders after hearing arguments from lawyers for the petitioners, the federal government and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The two-member bench of the high court asked federal authorities to issue POCs to the petitioners' spouses if they met the required criterion.

Appearing before the bench, Advocate Saifullah Muhib argued the NADRA Ordinance - read with POC Rules of 2002 provided for the grant of the cards to spouses of Pakistani citizens.

Afghan husbands of the women petitioners were thus entitled to the cards, free entry and other rights as citizens of Pakistan, he insisted.

Other lawyers also said the petitioners had been requesting POCs for their Afghan husbands, who either possessed POR (Proof of Registration) cards or ACC (Afghan Citizenship Cards).

After hearing arguments from the lawyers, the bench ordered the federal authorities to process the petitions in accordance with the relevant rules.

