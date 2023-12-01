Mumbai To Witness G-SHOCK Celebrate Its 40Th Anniversary With The Iconic 'Shock The World' Tour In Association With Vh1 Supersonic

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th November 2023: G-SHOCK, the trailblazing force in unbreakable watches, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the 'Shock The World' tour to India after a hiatus of 11 years. In collaboration with Vh1 Supersonic, the spectacular celebration of music, culture, and the indomitable G-SHOCK spirit is set to unfold in the vibrant city of Mumbai on the 16th of December 2023.



In reaffirming our commitment to youth culture, G-SHOCK considers it a paramount mission to wholeheartedly support the flourishing endeavors of the younger generation. At the core of our values lies an unyielding commitment to foster the growth and success of the youth across various realms of real-life expression, encompassing music, sports, performing arts, street culture, and more. Through this steadfast resolve, we aim to be a catalyst for their achievements, contributing to and celebrating the dynamic spirit of youth culture.



Since its inception in 2008, the 'Shock The World' tour has evolved into a global phenomenon, showcasing the dynamic fusion of street culture, music, and the unyielding G-SHOCK spirit. Over the years, it has hosted performers whose electrifying acts have left an everlasting impact on audiences across 34 countries. The 'Shock The World' global event, which took place recently in Tokyo, New York, Berlin, London, Shanghai and Bali, is set to conclude in Mumbai this December.



This December, G-SHOCK's 'Shock The World' promises an unforgettable night celebrating the brand ethos of absolute toughness along with cultural and musical brilliance in Mumbai. Featuring awe-inspiring feats by the Father of G-SHOCK, Kikuo Ibe, alongside headlining artists Krsna and Paradox and DJ sets by Kayan and OG Shez, the event is set to create a spectacle that resonates with the core values of G-SHOCK-toughness, resilience, and innovation. The brand will also be announcing the culmination of the first-ever TEAM G-SHOCK in India as part of these momentous celebrations.



Commenting on the unveiling for the G-SHOCK 'Shock The World' Tour in India, Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said,“As the pioneering force behind unbreakable timepieces, G-SHOCK is thrilled to celebrate 40 iconic years of toughness by bringing back the electrifying 'Shock The World' tour to India after 11 long years, in collaboration with Vh1. The upcoming tour is poised to deliver a magnetic celebration spanning across some of the most definitive G-SHOCK models which have made history along with an amalgamation of the subcultures which it has inspired such as music, performing arts, street culture, all infused with the indomitable G-SHOCK spirit. This December, we are set to deliver an unforgettable night in Mumbai, featuring a curated experience with fascinating surprises that will bring our cherished audience closer to the iconic G-SHOCK spirit in a grander way.”



Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE said, "We are thrilled to join forces with G-SHOCK 'Shock The World' Tour in India. In tandem with Viacom18 Live, known for creating magnificent experiential events like Vh1 Supersonic, this event blends the unparalleled energy of Viacom18 Live with the indomitable spirit of G-SHOCK. Together, we're excited to redefine the very essence of time, and bring to Mumbai an experience that transcends the ordinary - a fusion of music and culture that resonates with fans and enthusiasts".



Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness and explore the iconic and limited-edition G-SHOCK timepieces from across the world at a specially curated zone, allowing them to get up close and personal with some of the most sought-after G-SHOCK creations.



'Shock The World' stands as a cultural fest embodying G-SHOCK's values-absolute toughness, resilient spirit, and constant innovation. The tour's return to the vibrant Indian landscape, in association with Vh1 Supersonic, promises a magnetic euphoria through an irresistible lineup of performances and carefully curated presentations.



