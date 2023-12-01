Brazil Keen To Enhance Ties With Qatar In All Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Brazil enjoy economic relations, fraternal bonds and Brazil is keen to enhance cooperation relations with Qatar in all fields said President of the Federative Republic of Brazil H E Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the Qatari-Brazilian Business Forum, yesterday.

Addressing the forum organised by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in cooperation with Qatar Chamber, President of Brazil called on Qatari investors to invest, explore opportunities in his country and benefit from various sectors. He emphasised the importance of activating agreements signed between both countries in trade and investment expressing Brazil's keen interest in attracting Qatari investments.

The forum was attended by QC Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex), Jorge Viana, First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, many board members, and a gathering of Qatari and Brazilian businessmen.

The Brazilian President also noted that Brazil is keen to enhance cooperation relations with Qatar in all fields, noting that both countries are associated with diplomatic relations that extended over 50 years.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, Qatar is a major player in the region and a key partner in various fields, both regionally and globally, commending its significant role in mediating and promoting peace in the region and emphasised his country's interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar. He also referred to Qatar as a platform for access to the Middle East region and highlighted Brazil's keenness to open new representative offices in Arab countries.

The Brazilian President also mentioned that Brazil is a global producer of food and halal products, making a positive contribution to world food security. He noted that Brazilian products are known for their high quality, competitiveness, and adherence to safety standards.



President of the Federative Republic of Brazil H E Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani during the Qatari-Brazilian Business Forum, yesterday.

He also highlighted a range of fields for cooperation between both countries, such as infrastructure, ports, airports, railways, agriculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas. President da Silva affirmed that Brazilian businessmen are eager to enhance commercial and investment cooperation with their Qatari counterparts

Also speaking at the forum QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani stated that Qatar and Brazil have shared strong and developing relations for more than half a century. This is evident in high-level visit exchanges and the signing of numerous agreements and MoUs across various fields.

QC Chairman praised the visit of the Brazilian President to Qatar, emphasising that it serves as an impetus for enhancing fraternal relations and active partnerships between the two countries, aligned with the aspirations and ambitions of both friendly peoples.

Sheikh Khalifa noted that the two countries' trade exchange reached QR1 last year and Brazil is one of the most important trade partners to Qatar. He highlighted the presence of many Brazilian products in the Qatari market, noting their high quality and reasonable prices.

He stated that the investment climate in both countries is attractive and stimulating, providing numerous incentives and facilities and mentioned the success of many Qatari investments in Brazil, particularly in energy, banks, real estate, and other sectors.

QatarEnergy, in a consortium with an international alliance, secured a working interest contract in a significant oil field in Brazil.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that there are many Brazilian companies operating in Qatar across various sectors and encouraged Brazilian firms to strengthen their investments in Qatar by collaborating with their Qatari counterparts, fostering active partnerships and commercial alliances that benefit both economies.

QC Chairman also invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities galore in Brazil and build joint ventures in all sectors.