White House Insists That Congress Should Not Separate Aid To Ukraine From Other Items

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House administration continues to insist in negotiations with representatives of the US Congress that assistance to Ukraine should be approved along with other articles of President Biden's request for additional funding.

This was stated on Thursday during a press briefing in Washington by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

The White House representative noted that they have had numerous discussions and briefings with members and staff of Congress on the importance of additional funding and promotion of all four segments - Israel, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, and border security.

He emphasized that the administration is pushing Congress to act faster.

Kirby emphasized that they want all four priorities to be passed by Congress and all four to be funded.

According to him, the reason why the president sent the request for additional funding to Congress is that all four issues are urgent to address.

As reported, in October, the White House submitted a request to the US Congress for additional funding totaling $106 billion. It provides for most of it to support Ukraine, as well as to respond to the situation in Israel, around Taiwan, and to strengthen US border security.