COP28 Calls For Accelerating Global Climate Response In Dubai

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUBAI, Dec 1 (NNN-WAM) – The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, started yesterday afternoon, here in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

For the next two weeks, over 70,000 delegates from around the world are gathered here to discuss ways to deal with climate change.

This year's conference marks a milestone significance, as the world takes its first Global Stock-take on the Paris Agreement.

Delegates here will make assessment and make a comprehensive review of what has been achieved and what needs to be done in the future, to better control global warming.– NNN-WAM