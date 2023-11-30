Georgian Economy Grows 6.9% Y/Y In January-October, Says Statistics Office

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian economy grew 6.9 percent year-on-year between
January-October and by 6.2 percent in October alone, the National
Statistics Office said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Last month the growth was mainly driven by the estimated real
growth in financial and insurance activities, wholesale and retail
trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and
storage.
However, decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate
activities, the Office added.
The World Bank in October revised the 2023 growth forecast for
Georgia upward to 5.9 percent. The Asian Development Bank also
raised its growth forecast for 2023 from the earlier 4.5 to 6 percent,
saying "high foreign direct investment and lower unemployment" had
supported“strong growth” for the Georgian economy.
The Government has also raised its growth forecast for 2023 from
the earlier five to 6.5 percent and was adjusting the state budget
with a GEL 500 million ($184) increase based on the increased
growth rate.
The country's budget for 2024 is being planned with five percent
growth.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107517971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.