Two Companies From Uzbekistan To Build A Textile Factory In Kyrgyzstan


11/30/2023 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two companies from Uzbekistan intend to build a large textile factory in the Jalal-Abad region, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The plenipotentiary representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Jalal-Abad region, Absattar Syrgabaev, signed a trilateral investment agreement with Art Soft Holding and Sassa Group.

Construction of the factory on an area of 20 hectares will begin in December this year and will be completed by the end of 2024.

The project is estimated to cost $31 million and will create more than 1,000 jobs.

The company plans to produce cotton fabrics, as well as finished products.

MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107517969

