Qatari Plane Carrying Shipment Of Aid Arrives In Afghanistan As Part Of Earthquake Relief

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived today, November 30, in Herat, Afghanistan, carrying 50 tonnes of aid, including basic food supplies and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for those affected by the earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan.



