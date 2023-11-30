-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari Plane Carrying Shipment Of Aid Arrives In Afghanistan As Part Of Earthquake Relief


11/30/2023 3:03:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived today, November 30, in Herat, Afghanistan, carrying 50 tonnes of aid, including basic food supplies and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for those affected by the earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan.

MENAFN30112023000063011010ID1107517909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search