Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Two Meme-Coins Positioned For Growth, Everlodge To Dominate $4.548B Real Estate Market

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Shiba Inu (SHIB) is primed for a bullish run based on data from its TD Sequential setup, as highlighted by a top crypto market analyst. Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showcasing bullish momentum after Coin98 announced that it would integrate the crypto through the Super Wallet user-friendly interface, which can result in a spike in its activity.

Everlodge (ELDG) will soon enter the global hospitality industry worth over $4.548 billion and, as a result, will be a favorite among whales.

Shiba Inu prepared to grow to $0.000012 in Q1, 2024

Dogecoin to reach $0.1290 in the next year Everlodge can spike 27x following its listing on major CEXs

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Projected to Surge by Ali Martinez

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently saw an upswing in activity, and according to top crypto analyst Ali Martinez , it will soon see another mega run based on its key technical setup. Martinez said that this is based on the TD Sequential indicator; Shiba Inu showcased a buy signal on the weekly chart.

During the past week, the SHIB crypto moved in value from a low point of $0.00000780 to a maximum point of value of $0.00000851. With a market cap of $4,816,353,432, it's the 20th largest, and according to the Shiba Inu price prediction, it can spike to $0.000012 by Q1, 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) to See an Upswing to $0.1290

Dogecoin (DOGE) recently crossed the five million addresses count that have a balance and are holding the crypto based on data from IntoTheBlock . The Dogecoin crypto was also boosted by the announcement of the DeFi platform Coin98 on the integration of the crypto onto their latest version of the Coin98 Supper Wallet and Coin98 Extension , delivering numerous advantages to the holders of the crypto.

DOGE moved up in value from a low point of $0.072259 to a high point of $0.081126. Based on the Dogecoin price prediction, it can spike as high as $0.1290 by Q1 2024.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Dominate the $4.548 Billion Market

While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are bullish, Everlodge can soon dominate the industry. This is an upcoming project that will enter the global hospitality industry worth over $4.548 billion and, as a result, is appealing to thousands of traders globally.

The platform will also solve key issues plaguing the industry for years. Traditionally, getting access to a property can cost millions of dollars. Yet many people want to acquire these properties, and Everlodge will make this possible for as little as $100.

The platform will mint each property as an NFT. Then, it will fractionalize these properties into thousands of smaller parts. This way, anyone can diversify with ease, starting at $100.

There is even a Rewards Club, where users can access free nightly stays at specific locations and even resell them for additional capital gains. The ELDG crypto is used for staking and for governance. At stage seven, it is trading at a value of $0.025 but can spike by 27x based on the latest projections.

