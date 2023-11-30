French Jews start to cover their names

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Israel's forceful response to the October 7 Hamas attack, a disturbing surge in anti-Semitism is gripping France, compelling members of the Jewish community to conceal their identities to cope with escalating discrimination, threats, and violence. A recent investigation published by Le Figaro sheds light on the pervasive nature of this prejudice, documenting instances where Jews encounter hostility in various aspects of their daily lives in a country where approximately 10 percent of the population is Muslim.



According to Le Figaro's findings, Jews in France are experiencing discrimination across a spectrum of services, from taxis to barbershops. Commercial services are reportedly being denied to them, as illustrated by the account of a 60-year-old rabbi who received a message from Uber notifying him of account termination due to consistently low ratings from drivers. It was only when a Muslim driver informed him that his Jewish identity was the reason behind the poor ratings that he became aware of the discrimination. Some drivers reportedly downgraded the passenger because he was wearing a traditional skullcap, a kippah.



The newspaper also highlighted another distressing incident involving a 31-year-old woman who is taking legal action against a Paris barbershop she had patronized for three years. The salon allegedly refused her an appointment explicitly on the grounds of her being Jewish. The hairdresser reportedly told her, "I won't do your hair because I support Palestine, and you're Jewish."



As the Jewish community in France grapples with these alarming manifestations of anti-Semitism, concerns are growing about the broader societal impact and the need for concerted efforts to address and eradicate discrimination. The incidents reported by Le Figaro underscore the urgency of fostering inclusivity and tolerance within French society to ensure the safety and well-being of all its citizens.



