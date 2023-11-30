Al-Juma: KJA's Participation In NATO Meetings Unique Experience, Opportunity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nawab Khan

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Journalists Association's (KJA) participation in the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels is a unique experience allowing Kuwait to deliver its media message to the world, said a Kuwaiti journalist on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA, Rabaa Maki Al-Juma -- member of the KJA Board -- affirmed that her participation in the NATO meeting was a unique opportunity to deliver Kuwait's views on important regional issues chiefly amongst them was the just Palestinian cause.

She affirmed that the meeting was held during a disturbing situation in the Middle East region as well as the continuous Russian military operations against the Ukraine with both crises causing the death of thousands of lives including those of children and women.

Al-Juma stressed that journalists must take the opportunity to ask the NATO FMs about their stance on the humanitarian truce between Hamas and the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, adding that questions should also revolve around the importance of implementing international law in Gaza and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn region.

However, Al-Juma indicated that the NATO FMs meeting focused on the war in the Ukraine, the organization's relation with China, the tension between Kosovo and Serbia, and Turkiye's demand to allow Sweden to join the organization.

She affirmed that there was a great interest in having Kuwaiti journalists present at the meeting, a preparatory step for the NATO summit to be held in Washington next year.

Al-Juma stressed that Kuwaiti journalists must highlight Arab causes during the future NATO summit via using the latest technologies and tools to reach a wider audience.

NATO is an integral global organization and Kuwait has a strategic relation it on the bilateral level and also through the NATO's Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI). (end)

