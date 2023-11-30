Mamaearth Gets Winter-Ready With Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Ahsaas Channa With Their New TVC

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 30th November 2023- Mamaearth, from the house of Honasa Consumer Limited the largest digital first BPC company in India launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for winters featuring renowned actor and Brand Ambassador, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, alongside the talented actress Ahsaas Channa, who has signed a year-long contract with the brand to represent its face category campaigns.



With winters just around the corner, the campaign showcases the ideal solution for dry and dull skin during winter months with Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer. The film opens with Shilpa enjoying the winter air and welcoming the season. On the contrary, her friend, played by Ahsaas, is not excited about the winters due to the dry, dull skin and expresses her dislike for winter's effects. Shilpa, with an amusing dramatic flair, interrupts her and suggests using a moisturizer. Ahsaas responds mocking her drama that moisturizers during winters make the skin dull. Shilpa playfully interrupts, handing her Mamaearth's Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer, which provides both hydration and a natural glow without making the skin dull. The following scene transports us to a picnic setup where Ahsaas arrives with radiant skin, with Shilpa dramatically exclaiming appreciating her radiance and glow after using Mamaearth's Oil-Free Moisturizer. They both highlight the moisturizer's dual benefits, concluding with a warm welcome to winter. The film's simplicity serves as a compelling representation of the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered on inner goodness.

Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said, "At Mamaearth, our unwavring commitment has always been to provide effective solutions to our cherished consumers. As we approach the winter season, the challenge of dry and dull skin is a common concern we empathize with and we're excited to offer an ideal solution that not only nourishes but also rejuvenates the skin naturally. This proposition is at the heart of our new campaign, and we are confident that it will resonate with millennials who are seeking nature's goodness in their skincare routine."



Comments by Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India Pvt limited said, "The winter dilemma of choosing between moisturized or glowing skin can be a tough decision, one that often leaves us feeling concerned about our skin's well-being and strips the joy from the winter season, making it hard to fully enjoy its magic. To depict this timeless struggle, we weaved a heartwarming narrative between two friends, one seasoned and the other still exploring, unraveling the quest for the perfect skincare solution."



The 35 sec film is conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India Pvt Limited.



About Mamaearth



Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is the fastest growing beauty and personal care brand. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and nature, the brand caters to personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 6 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of toxin-free and safe beauty products inspired from nature and traditional Indian DIY recipes.

