Study shows Covid-19 lockdown resulted cerebral rejection

(MENAFN) A comprehensive study published in The Lancet on Tuesday sheds light on the severe cognitive decline experienced by elderly adults during the Covid-19 lockdowns in the United Kingdom. The research, utilizing data from the government's PROTECT study focusing on adults aged 50 and above, revealed a significant and lasting worsening of working memory and executive function even after lockdown measures were lifted.



Conducted by researchers from the University of Exeter, King's College London, and Imperial College London, the study examined cognitive metrics before, during, and after the pandemic lockdowns. The findings indicated a concerning decline in executive function and working memory across all groups studied, highlighting the detrimental impact of quarantine policies on the mental well-being of the elderly population.



Factors such as reduced physical exercise and increased alcohol consumption were identified as contributors to memory and executive function deterioration, even among individuals with no prior history of cognitive impairment. Additionally, a strong correlation was established between depression, loneliness, and the exacerbation of existing cognitive issues during lockdown.



Remarkably, declines in working memory persisted beyond the lockdown period, and the overall cognitive decline rate doubled compared to the pre-lockdown era. This accelerated cognitive decline was observed not only in individuals who had contracted Covid-19 but also in those who showed no signs of impairment prior to the lockdowns.



The study's findings underscore the long-lasting impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on the cognitive health of the elderly, raising concerns about the broader implications for mental well-being in this demographic. As the world grapples with the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic, addressing the cognitive consequences for vulnerable populations remains a critical aspect of public health considerations.





MENAFN30112023000045015687ID1107514448