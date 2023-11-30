The 9Th Annual Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival Hosted By Better Youth Inc. Red Carpet Arrivals

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Nov 29, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The 9th Annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival hosted by Better Youth Inc returned with an amazing support of local actors, directors, producers, filmmakers, innovators, talent managers, and the creative community. Founder & CEO Syd Stewart and Co-Founder Johna Rivers of Better Youth Inc created the film festival to showcase the work of filmmakers who are foster & system-impacted youth between the ages of 14-23.

Better Youth Inc is a non-profit that builds creative confidence, closes resource gaps, and prepares foster & system-impacted youth for success in the creative economy.

The film festival began with a red carpet of local actors, directors, and filmmakers. Those who graced the red carpet included Syd Stewart (Founder of Better Youth Inc), Johna Rivers (Co-Founder of Better Youth Inc), Miguel Coleman (Event Producer of Better Youth Inc), Jahmar Hill (Director of BET+ Sisters), Reesha L. Archibald (Film Producer, Bounce TV“Johnson”; A Bird and A Bear Entertainment), Ozie Nzeribe (Actor, Apple TV+ series Swagger season 1 & 2; TUBI The Stepmother 3), Ana Marie Cruz (Visual Effects Producer,“The Woman King”), Tyrone DuBose (R&B Music Historian on TV One“Unsung”), Vincent M. Ward (Actor, AMC“The Walking Dead”), Juanita Stokes (Producer, TUBI“The Stepmother 3”), Leigh-Ann Rose (The Young and the Restless; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Carl Seaton (Director,“Snowfall”), Mo Hines (Actor, Hulu's“This Fool”), Meghan Graham (Filmmaker), Daniel Castillo (Filmmaker), and many others.

During the film festival, the organizers held a panel discussion composed of industry experts who provided thought-provoking conversations and debates. Panelists included Director Jahmar Hill, Film Producer Reesha L. Archibald, Actor Ozie Nzeribe, Visual Effects Producer Ana Marie Cruz, Actor Vincent Ward, Producer Juanita Stokes, Filmmaker Meghan Graham, Director Carl Seaton, and Tyrone DuBose.

See event photos here:

At the close of the film festival, several filmmakers were awarded for their outstanding films.

This year event sponsor NBA Player Jrue Holiday and his wife Soccer Hall of Fame Lauren Holiday matched every $1 donated up to $35,000. Donations are still being accepted at

For more information about Better Youth Inc, please visit .

Photo Credit: Eugene Powers Photography