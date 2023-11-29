Military In Lviv Region Receive Vehicles Equipped To Destroy Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the "Shahed Hunters” joint project by the Lviv Regional Military Administration and the Lviv IT Cluster, Ukraine's Air Command West have received the first five vehicles capable of destroying enemy drones.

That's according to the website of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"We have launched a cool project called 'Shahed Hunters' to protect critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv region from attacks by Shahed drones and to ensure the region's uninterrupted operation in the face of the threat posed by such attacks. These vehicles will remain in Lviv region, they will reinforce the work of our air defense and become one of the additional elements. I am grateful to the Lviv IT Cluster, which has been a leader in helping and developing such important projects since the full-scale war began,” said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

The project provides for the transfer of 10 vehicles equipped with searchlights, thermal imagers, lasers and everything necessary for combat operations to the air defense forces of the western region. Nearly UAH 30 million will be invested in this project.



























"The main highlight of this project is the automated turrets that will be installed on the transferred vehicles. They will be able to detect enemy targets in the air, capture them, and destroy them in an automated mode, thereby increasing the efficiency of mobile fire groups," said Stepan Veselovskyi, CEO of Lviv IT Cluster.

More than 50 IT companies have joined "Hunters of Shaheds". The project is part of the initiative of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, which provides for the creation of special mobile brigades to protect the region's critical infrastructure from enemy UAV attacks. They will have at their disposal transport and appropriate equipment to respond quickly to the movement of enemy targets and strengthen air defense capabilities.