Islamic Development Bank Institute (Isdbi) Issues French Edition Of The Book On Islamic Development Bank's Historical Evolution

JEDDAH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia- The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) ( ) is pleased to announce the release of the French language edition of the book titled“The Islamic Development Bank and Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali: History of an Institution and Journey of a President”. Originally published in the Arabic language and later in the English language, the book documents the remarkable history and exceptional achievements of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), covering the key milestones the institution went through in the context of global and regional developments. Over the four decades of its existence until Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Ali's retirement in 2016, the Bank transformed into a world-class institution leading development projects in its 57 member countries and 78 non-member countries. Total financial approvals stood at about US$ 122 billion by the end of 2016, while the Bank also succeeded in consistently obtaining the highest credit rating for more than 20 years. The book highlights these success stories and many more. It also covers the first IsDB President's key initiatives and the ideas that he drew on in his determination to foster the socio-economic progress of the member countries and communities. Written in a simple yet very structured style, the book was authored by two retired senior IsDB staff members, Dr. Marwan Seifeddine and Mr. El Mansour Ben Feten, who worked previously as advisors to the first President and as departmental directors. In his comments on the release of the French version of the book, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, said:“We are happy that this inspiring book is now available in three major languages – Arabic, English, and French. We hope that it serves as an excellent reference material and contributes to the pool of knowledge for the benefit of all stakeholders in our member countries and beyond.” About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research and original economic analysis, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives.