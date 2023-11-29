Investornewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Advancing INM-089 To Target Treatment Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announced the launch of INM-089, a cannabinol (“CBN”) analog, to investigate its effects in the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”). INM-089 is InMed Pharmaceuticals' second ocular pharmaceutical program.“We are very pleased that this research has led to the identification of a lead CBN analog candidate to advance to additional in vivo studies as part of the preclinical development program,” said InMed's scientific advisor, Dr. Mauro Maccarrone.“Early studies show promising neuroprotective effects of INM-089, leading to the preservation of the retinal function at the back of the eye. Neuroprotection in AMD remains an unmet medical need and a new treatment option may help solve this multifactorial disease.”
About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company also has significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit
