COP28: Should You Expect Anything Earth-Shaking?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: COP27 (Conference of Parties) at Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian city, was scheduled to wrap up last year on 18 November after two-weeks of talks. Hard-fought negotiations, however, went down to the wire at the global climate conference attended by about 100 heads of State and over 190 countries, and when it eventually closed almost two days later, had a breakthrough to show-a loss and damage (L&D) fund- financial assistance for countries vulnerable to climate change impacts.

MENAFN29112023007365015876ID1107510697