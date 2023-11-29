Fintech Galaxy achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for Information and Data Security

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Open Banking and financial innovation firm Fintech Galaxy has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, affirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of Information security and safeguarding its clients' sensitive data. These certifications are globally recognized standards that outline the requirements for establishing, implementing, and improving an information security management system (ISMS) while emphasizing information security controls, data protection, and continuous improvement.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a globally recognized standard that validates an organization's Information Security Management System (ISMS). In addition to attaining the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Fintech Galaxy has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 2 audit, emphasizing the company's commitment to data security and privacy. The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), evaluates an organization's systems and processes to ensure they meet stringent criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Fintech Galaxy recognizes the increasing importance of Information Security in today's digital landscape and understands the trust that clients and partners place in the organization to protect their valuable data. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, demonstrated its dedication to implementing robust security measures and best practices, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its information assets, thus distinguishing itself as a reliable industry partner.

The certification process involved a rigorous audit of Fintech Galaxy's internal controls and processes, including its Information Security policies, access controls, change management, and incident response procedures, reflecting its dedication to continuous improvement and adherence to the most stringent security standards, while providing its customers with an additional layer of assurance that their sensitive information is being handled securely.

To ensure the protection of information, Fintech Galaxy has implemented a data leakage prevention policy and adheres to topic-specific rules for access control. The company has also established processes to manage Information Security risks associated with the use of supplier products or services to ensure business continuity. This framework involves ensuring that suppliers have a well-defined and tested business continuity plan, working Service Level Agreements (SLAs) as well as defined and implemented Information Security measures. Fintech Galaxy regularly performs internal and external penetration tests to identify vulnerabilities and risks related to its network infrastructure, service security, network-related processes, and applications.

“Achieving these certifications is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to deliver the highest level of security possible for our clients. Security and data privacy compliance for us are critical elements of our operations, especially given that we are a central bank regulated for Open Banking services. Fintech Galaxy remains committed to giving stakeholders confidence that it incorporates the highest levels of security controls over people, processes, and technology and is committed to finding new ways to innovate and improve the region’s fintech ecosystem.” - said Mirna Sleiman, CEO of Fintech Galaxy.





