SCPD Chief: Kuwait's GCC Technical Officials' Meeting To Review Development Visions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The fourth Kuwaiti Knowledge Economy Forum and the 25th meeting for GCC technical officials for planning and development will explore venues for cooperation and review development visions in the region, said a top Kuwaiti development official, Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA after the events, General Secretary of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) Dr. Khaled Mahdi said that the meetings aimed to review and exchange the most prominent experiences and establish economic cooperation between the GCC countries regarding best practices in the field of preparing national plans and future development visions.

Mahdi revealed that the aforementioned fourth Kuwait forum discussed the economic, situational and social impacts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He expressed his gratitude for the presence of Gulf countries' delegations and the GCC's General Secretariat.

The participants presented, during the meeting, their countries' development visions, he indicated, adding that there was an overlap among countries in their respective development plans.

At the opening of the fourth Kuwaiti Knowledge Economy Forum and the 25th meeting for GCC Technical Officials, Mahdi said, the meetings were "held in line with a decision of the ministerial committee for Planning and Development of the GCC".

During their meeting, held under patronage of Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, technical officials from the GCC countries discussed measures to implement plans for development and economic growth in the region.

The fourth Kuwaiti Knowledge Economy Forum and the 25th Technical Officials meetings are held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC) and will last until November 30. (end) onm