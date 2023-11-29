Al Abbasi Attends AFC Competitions Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Khalil Al Abbasi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League, participated in the second meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions Committee for the 2023 to 2027 term.

The committee discussed several strategic matters to further enhance the AFC competitions at its second meeting held in Dubai.

The Committee, chaired by Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, deliberated carefully on the future of the AFC Solidarity Cup, which was cancelled in 2020 owing to the pandemic, with the next edition originally slated for 2024.

Following the meeting, Committee members met with the AFC Professional Football Taskforce, where the discussion revolved around the strategic changes to the AFC Competitions.