-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Abbasi Attends AFC Competitions Committee Meeting


11/29/2023 5:02:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahmed Khalil Al Abbasi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League, participated in the second meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions Committee for the 2023 to 2027 term.

The committee discussed several strategic matters to further enhance the AFC competitions at its second meeting held in Dubai.

The Committee, chaired by Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, deliberated carefully on the future of the AFC Solidarity Cup, which was cancelled in 2020 owing to the pandemic, with the next edition originally slated for 2024.

Following the meeting, Committee members met with the AFC Professional Football Taskforce, where the discussion revolved around the strategic changes to the AFC Competitions.

MENAFN29112023000063011010ID1107507842

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search