HONOUR THE 52ND UAE UNION DAY IN DUBAI WITH CITYWIDE EVENTS AND CULTURAL ACTIVITIES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Get ready to mark the 52nd UAE Union Day in Dubai with a city-wide array of cultural activities, family events and activations, shopping deals, and dining experiences. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE Union Day events in Dubai take place from 1 to 3 December and all across the city, citizens, visitors and residents alike are invited to show their appreciation of the UAE and mark the nation’s union 52 years ago.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “As we commemorate the 52nd anniversary of our nation’s founding on UAE Union Day, it is a time to recognise the vision and show our appreciation of our the great leaders who built and continue to build our nation. In just five decades, the UAE has grown to become a prosperous nation, a role model for the world, and home to people of more than 200 nationalities. This year, we are set to mark Union Day with an exceptional showcase of our rich heritage. Whether you’re a local, resident or visitor, we invite you to join us in recognising and honouring the union of the Emirates, and take pride in our nation by showing our appreciation, together.”



NATIONAL PRIDE



Flags and the UAE’s colours will be flown citywide, adorning Dubai’s shopping malls, skyscrapers, beaches and malls in hues of black, red, white and green for Union Day, with statuesque structures and lighting decorations across the city.



This year, 11 structures will be placed at key locations, including Clock Tower Roundabout, Hatta, Al Khawaneej Roundabout, and Sharjah Entrance. Lighting installations across 2nd Zabeel Road, 2nd Dec, and Al Mustaqbal Street will mark the occasion. Additionally, 12 flag structures and prominent UAE flags will proudly fly at various locations, including DWTC, Global Village, and major bridges.



CULTURE & PERFORMANCES



Immerse yourself in the rich culture of the UAE with traditional bands performing at key locations such as Dubai Festival City Mall, The Outlet Village, City Centre Mirdif, and more, where you can enjoy the rhythmic beats of Al Harbia, Al Ayala, and Yola Band from 1 to 3 December.



From 24 November to 3 December, explore Dubai’s cultural history at Al Shindagha Museum and engage in workshops, performances, and heritage demonstrations to celebrate the city’s maritime heritage, or head to Etihad Museum from November 15 to December 3 for a family-friendly celebration filled with traditions, heritage, and entertainment.



Check out the Al Danah event at the open Jumeirah Beach near the Bulgari Hotel on 29 November from 4pm to 11pm to find a rich cultural experience integrating the past with the present and preserving maritime heritage through the means of captivating live performances and educational workshops. With activities for every member of the family to part in, kids can keep busy with maritime crafts, competitions and activity sessions guided by Mubarak Mashi, while parents can listen to the melodies of the Alayla band and sample delicious food from the restaurants from the neighbourhood residents.



While on December 1 and 2, from 4 pm to 11 pm, the whole family will be able to enjoy Union Day activities at Fareej Al Khawaneej, including educational workshops with Skull Lab, folk crafts, and competitions. Abdullah Al Fahidi will present dedicated segment for kids, in addition to performances by military bands. As for women, they can celebrate the UAE Union Day through participating along with their kids in Samra, a special only women event, which includes activities, crafts, and competitions.



RETAIL PROMOTIONS



Participate in Union Day retail promotions across the city’s malls, with discounts ranging from 25 to 75 per cent. Make the most of deals and sales between 1 and 3 December on perfumes, jewellery, fashion, footwear, homeware, and apparel from renowned brands such as Ace Hardware, Ajmal, Armani Eyewear, Bath & Body Works, Bloomingdales’, Boots, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarks, Coach, COTTON ON BODY, Damas, Elisabetta Franchi, FACES, Forever 21, Harvey Nichols, IZIL, Kids Couture, Koala Living, MAC, Makeup Forever, Marks & Spencer, Moschino, OTAQ Home, Pottery Barn, Prima Diamond, Ralph Lauren, Raymond,



ShoeMart, Splash, Texas Roadhouse, THAT, The Cheesecake Factory, The Red Carpet, Time House, TYPO, Victoria’s Secret, Virgin Megastore, Vision Express, West Elm, Zomato, and much more.



Meanwhile, there are Union Day activities to look forward to at Majid Al Futtaim Malls. From 30 November to 3 December, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Shindagha, and My City Centre Barsha will host Union Day Celebrations, including traditional dance performances and appearances by Modhesh & Dana. Shoppers can also enjoy 52 X instant Cashback on the SHARE loyalty programme when shopping across various categories.



At Dubai Festival City Mall, will be beautifully decorated for visitors to take in the scenes while out and about, and the iconic The Bay by Social will offer entertainment on 1 and 2 December along with a special market running from 1 to 3 December. Also, shoppers can spend AED 300 or more when shopping to get the chance to win great prizes, including up to AED 1000 worth of points. Simply visit the customer service desk to verify the receipts and download the BLUE APP to roll the dice and win a prize from the 12 boxes displayed at the mall.



UAE 52ND HOMEGROWN TASTE OF DUBAI



Dubai’s culinary scene is gearing up for the UAE’s 52nd Union Day with a spectacular array of gastronomic delights, special offers and curated tasting menus and events with traditional Emirati flavours and international fusions, with 11 top restaurants and cafes in the city honouring the nation’s rich heritage and diverse tastes.



Join 21 grams in Meyan Mall for a special National Day celebration, blending Balkan and UAE flavours, through a special set menu created in celebration of the UAE Union Day. BOCA, born in the desert, offers a shared menu featuring the finest local produce starting at AED 395, including nine carefully curated dishes prepared using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, paying homage to the abundance of the North’s Hajar mountains, Central Region’s farms and the bounty of the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean. In celebration of the 52nd UAE Union Day, Dibba Bay Oysters celebrates with a special oyster platter for AED 52 on 2 December,



At Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Emperor Lounge presents an exquisite Emirati Afternoon Tea, featuring a delightful Saffron Latte and an assortment of cakes and Arabic sweets, while Palm Kitchen, a



special Emirati themed dinner at Palm Kitchen will let you indulge in a culinary journey through local delights that capture the essence of the Emirates.



Mirzam offers a tasting experience of single-origin dark chocolate paired with Arabic coffee, while Pickl, the UAE’s favourite burger joint, is giving away free Ice Cream Sandos decorated in the UAE national colours with all dine-in orders.



Vietnamese Foodies embraces UAE Union Day with perfect fusion offering Slow Cooked Beef with dates and shallots paired with Jasmine rice, a special dish for this occasion, while Yamanote Atelier, the premium artisanal Japanese Bakery, hosts a free baking masterclass led by skilled Japanese chefs who will teach young bakers the art of baking with Emirati-themed ingredients, including dates, cardamom, thyme and saffron. Additionally, Mohalla serves an Emirati-inspired set menu.



Embark on an immersive food tour with Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures, exploring Dubai’s culinary heritage and cultural diversity. This unique experience includes a traditional abra ride across the creek, deep-fried nostalgic snacks, tissue-thin bread with adventurous toppings, and more.



FAMILY FOCUSED EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES



As the UAE gears up to commemorate its 52nd Union Day, Dubai’s premier attractions are rolling out special events and offers to help families mark the occasion. From cultural performances to fun activities to exclusive discounts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.



From 1 to 3 December, visitors to Mercato Mall can experience a vibrant lineup of captivating Union Day themed decor inside and out, live entertainment, and activities for the whole family. Catch some of the amazing themed performances and acts, like the Cyr Wheel solo, Adagio Duo and Acro Duo. Make sure to not miss the traditional Ayala dancers shows, or have the kids try out the face painting sessions and the interactive camel colouring workshop.



Celebrate the Union at Global Village, the ultimate family destination for National Day. From 20 November to 3 December, experience the soulful National Operetta: UAE Vision and cultural shows across the park. Immerse yourself in the patriotic ambiance with National Day decorations throughout the park and activities daily from 4pm. Download the Global Village app or visit globalvillageto secure your tickets.



Motiongate Dubai promises an action-packed National Day weekend with fun rides, family shows, and global cuisines. LEGOLAND Dubai Resort embraces the “Year of Sustainability” theme with family activities and a special UAE National Day brunch on 2 December from 1pm to 4pm at Bricks Family Restaurant.



Lapita Hotel transforms into a hub of National Day festivities on 1 and 2 December. From decorative flowers to traditional Ayalla dancers, the hotel offers a blend of cultural experiences. Enjoy an Arabian Night Buffet Dinner in Kalea with live Arabic music performers. Prices start at AED 155 for adults and AED 90 for kids, with children below 6 free.



Experience the thrill of the Glass Slide at Sky Views Observatory with a special AED 52 ticket offer, available only on December 1, 2023. This exclusive deal is open to UAE residents and GCC visitors, offering an unparalleled view of Dubai.



Spend UAE National Day with a Dolphin and Seal show at Dubai Dolphinarium. Enjoy a 30 per cent discount on Regular or VIP Tickets by using the promo code UAE52 at



Experience an outdoor adventure at Hatta Wadi Hub with a 30 per cent discount from November 6 to December 3. From archery to ziplining, create lasting memories this UAE National Day. Alternatively, witness the enchantment of the world’s largest natural flower garden at Dubai Miracle Garden and experience a magical live and parade show on 2 and 3 December. Exclusive ‘residents ticket rates’ are on offer AED 65 for adults and children.



SEASONAL MARKETS



This UAE Union Day, you can enjoy an array of activities at The Ripe Market in partnership with The Dubai Police including the police marching band, supercar show, canine shows, safety demonstrations and Mansour character will be around to entertain the children. Additionally, the market will also have acoustic live music from 5pm onwards.



SPORTING EVENTS



Coinciding with the UAE Union Day, the Emirates Dubai 7s takes centre stage from 1 to 3 December at The Sevens Stadium, offering an action-packed weekend filled with sporting prowess, family-friendly



activities, and live music that resonates with the spirit of the nation. Rugby enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Emirates Dubai 7s introduces the inaugural World Rugby HSBC SVNS series in 2023. This groundbreaking addition will feature 24 top international teams, including 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams, competing for glory. South Africa, aiming for a historic third consecutive victory in Dubai, faces stiff competition from perennial challengers like New Zealand, Samoa, and Canada. The tournament’s new format adds excitement, with Ireland, Argentina, Australia, and Spain battling it out in Pool B, and France, USA, Fiji, and Great Britain competing in Pool C.



Beyond the sevens tournament, the event showcases a diverse range of sporting disciplines. Cricket enthusiasts can witness the ever-growing cricket tournament attracting amateur teams from across the Middle East. The annual netball tournament unfolds across a four-court netball zone, while the thrilling padel tournament, Rebound, features 240 competitors. Returning for its second year is WODON3, a fitness competition where mixed teams of two males and two females go head-to-head across a series of strength and fitness tests.



Celebrated each year on 2 December, UAE Union Day marks the federal unification of the seven emirates and official formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE 52nd Union Day commemorative events in Dubai will take place from 1 to 3 December, inviting all citizens, visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in the UAE Union Day spirit. For more information, visit and follow @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media.



