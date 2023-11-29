(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority Celebrates the 52nd UAE Union Day







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 28, 2023: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) celebrated the 52nd UAE Union Day, with officials expressing their pride at the country's remarkable journey of development and prosperity.





His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) congratulated on his behalf and on behalf of all employees of the DHA, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ( May God protect him) and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ( May God protect him),

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE.



Al Ketbi said:“The UAE has had a remarkable journey of development and prosperity, we have surpassed all challenges, and achieved the impossible in all fields. The UAE has become a global model to be emulated in prosperity and the quality of life, and has gained its distinctive position among the great nations.”



Al Ketbi added:“If we specifically look at the overall achievements of the country in the health sector, we will find that it is one of the fastest growing and progressive sectors in all areas, whether in terms of medical sciences and research, infrastructure and technology, health facilities and smart solutions, which are considered the latest globally, as well as in terms of competencies and human cadres, and the overall distinct healing climate, which has strengthened the UAE's presence strongly in the field of healthcare internationally.”





UAE Union Day is observed on December 2nd and signifies the unity of the seven emirates since 1971.



The Dubai Health Authority had early celebrations for the 52nd Union Day with a series of cultural and creative activities, events, and artistic and heritage shows, which reflected the happiness among the officials and employees of the Authority, and also reflected the feelings of pride and honour on this joyous occasion.

