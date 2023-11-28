Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi Arabia On World Expo '30 Bid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday two cables to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to congratulate them on the Kingdom's successful bid to host the World Expo 2030.

In his messages, His Highness the Crown Prince said that winning the race is a significant achievement that materializes the eminent status of the Kingdom and reflects the great and deserved trust in the Kingdom's ability to organize such an event, thanks to its huge potentials, modern infrastructure and good relations with all nations.

It is a source of pride for all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and all sisterly Arab countries, he wrote, wishing King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman everlasting wellbeing, and the sisterly Kingdom more prosperity and progress.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won 119 votes of the 182 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in the voting held in Paris earlier

