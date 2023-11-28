Build Back Better, Build Back Greener Key Principles Of Rebuilding Ukraine - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Build Back Better and Build Back Greener are the key principles of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was emphasized by Minister of Environmental Protection of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, who spoke at the Ukraine Green Recovery Conference in Vilnius, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We appreciate that the partners are already ready to help us move from ruins toward green transformation. As President Volodymyr Zelensky said, reconstruction is not only about what we should do after victory, but also what we need to do right now," the minister noted.

According to Strilets, Ukraine is already focusing on green projects, which are expected to create up to 4.2 million green jobs, offsetting war losses.

Ukraine is also adopting the laws required for European integration that bring Ukraine closer to the EU and shorten the path of potential investors coming into Ukraine.

Ukraine is developing projects for the construction of new European-type waste processing plants. Two dozen such projects are already at the launch stage in Odesa, Kyiv, and Poltava regions, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Together with German partners, Ukraine launched the Climate Office in Ukraine. It is the tool that will allow attracting green funding for post-war reconstruction, said the minister.

Ukraine is also working to restore its forests, with a goal of planting 1 billion trees. It has already fulfilled the program by almost 44% and is opening centers for growing seedlings. Today there are seven of them in Ukraine. A large-scale reform of the forest industry has been launched, along with the campaign to digitize the sector. A number of electronic services have been introduced allowing for more effective control of the movement of timber.

"We are doing all this today despite the war. We are defending our country. We are moving to the EU. We are planning and already building a common future with all the civilized countries of the world. Ukraine is grateful to the EU for the creation of the Ukraine Facility. This is extremely important and will give Ukraine the opportunity, with the support of the EU, to confidently move towards achieving climate neutrality, building a circular economy, and modernize industry according to the best standards and restore our natural resources. I am grateful to all international partners who support our country on this path. This support, provided today, will yield its results tomorrow," Strilets emphasized.