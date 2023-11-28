Vessel Movement In Istanbul Strait Suspended

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The movement of
ships in the Istanbul strait has been suspended, according to the
statement of the General Directorate of the Turkish Coast Guard
Command, Trend reports.
The decision to halt the movement of vessels was due to
unfavorable weather conditions.
"The movement of vessels in both directions is temporarily
halted in the strait," the report said.
Earlier flights to Istanbul have also been canceled due to
weather conditions.
