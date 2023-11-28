-->


Vessel Movement In Istanbul Strait Suspended


11/28/2023 3:11:55 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The movement of ships in the Istanbul strait has been suspended, according to the statement of the General Directorate of the Turkish Coast Guard Command, Trend reports.

The decision to halt the movement of vessels was due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"The movement of vessels in both directions is temporarily halted in the strait," the report said.

Earlier flights to Istanbul have also been canceled due to weather conditions.

