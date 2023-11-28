Trade Turnover Btw Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan Increases By 5 Times In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Turkmenistan was held within the framework of the visit of the
delegation headed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to
Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental
Commission, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov expressed his
gratitude for the warm hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani
delegation.
It was emphasized that strong friendly and brotherly relations
between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing in
all fields. The meetings of our heads of state, the agreements
reached and the joint decisions taken have given a new impetus to
the comprehensive development of bilateral relations. Intensive
development is observed in the field of economy and trade, which
plays an important role in bilateral relations. Last year, the
trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased more than 5 times, and
the growth trend continued in 2023. There is great potential to
further increase trade turnover by expanding the range of products
supplied. The free trade regime between the two countries has a
positive effect on the increase in trade turnover. Successful trade
cooperation can be an incentive for mutual investments. Various
fields of industry, investment, energy, customs, transport,
agriculture, food safety, Baku International Sea Trade Port, etc.
opportunities for cooperation are great.
At the meeting, information was provided on the growing economic
indicators of Azerbaijan, favorable business environment, including
the business potential of Azerbaijan's liberated territories,
opportunities created for investors, the importance of continuous
business events in terms of determining new directions of
cooperation was stated, Turkmen investors were invited to active
cooperation.
Batir Atdayev, co-chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental
Commission, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan, emphasized that there are good prospects for the
future development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the
two countries in various fields, and Turkmenistan attaches
importance to the deepening of relations.
Initiatives serving the common interests of the two countries at
the economic level, as well as perspectives of cooperation in
various fields were discussed at the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, the protocol on the results of the
7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental
Commission was signed. The document was signed by the co-chairmen
of the Commission - Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil
Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan Batir Atdayev. The document envisages expansion of
partnership in trade, industry, energy, transport, agriculture and
other fields.
As part of a business trip to Turkmenistan, the Azerbaijani
delegation participated in the opening ceremony of the
international exhibition "Agro Pack Turkmenistan 2023". At the
exhibition the delegation presented innovative production
mechanisms, the services provided by international companies
operating in the fields of industry, agriculture, food, ICT,
construction, logistics, textiles, and other fields, as well as
providing modern solutions for increasing economic efficiency,
effective use of resources and various sectors of the economy got
acquainted with the innovations.
