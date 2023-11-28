Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Customs Union Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the General Authority of Customs (GAC) H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal and a number of department directors at the Authority, participated in 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of GCC Customs Union Authority.

The meeting was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday. The meeting discussed following up on the implementation of the work plan to complete the establishment of the customs union according to a specific timetable.

It also included a discussion of the latest developments in the unified customs law of GCC countries, and the minutes of the Customs Procedures and Computer Committee, the Harmonized System Committee, and the Customs Duty Settlement and Transfer Committee.

The Council members also discussed the Commission's memorandum on lists of prohibited and restricted goods, in addition to discussing the report of the work team of the approved economic operator of GCC, and other topics and reports of the technical committees included in the agenda.