Qatar Travel Mart Witnesses Tremendous Success

Doha, Qatar: The indisputable success of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) in its second edition, was marked by a much higher number of exhibitors, a significant increase in visitor attendance, improved B2B support, and a spectacular gala dinner. The event drew enthusiastic acclaim from both stakeholders and exhibitors.

As a crucial platform for Qatar's travel and tourism industry and international travel organisations, QTM hosted 9,620 visitors, up by 50% on its first edition, with 250 exhibitors taking part from over 60 countries, and engaged up to 137 buyers.

In collaboration with Qatar Tourism, the Hosted Buyer Program provided exhibitors and visitors with the opportunity to meet with over 100 international buyers through pre-arranged face-to-face meetings, fostering potential investments and partnerships with tourism experts leading to the signing of many significant MOU agreements for the year.

Speaking about the success of this year's event, Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, said:“We are thrilled with the outcome of the 2nd edition of Qatar Travel Mart 2023. We are truly honoured to have the continued patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the support and attendance of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, as well as the unwavering support of our sponsors and partners.”

“This year witnessed over 9,000 attendees. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, our deep dedication to our mission, and our resolute determination to reach new heights of success. This year, we have taken a giant leap forward by expanding the event, welcoming an astounding 250 exhibitors and hosting up to 100 buyers from 60 countries.”

“Our partnerships with esteemed sponsors and collaborators have flourished, underlining their steadfast support for our mission. Together, we believe that Qatar Travel Mart plays a pivotal role in positioning Qatar as a significant travel and tourism hub, actively nurturing the growth of its tourism industry. Through our collective efforts to attract international buyers and visitors to experience Qatar and make it a part of their travel plans, the tourism sector becomes a vital driver of Qatar's economic and social progress, in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030.”

The three-day Qatar Travel Mart international conference brought together experts to discuss travel and tourism prospects, global developments, and recovery efforts.

Taking place at Raffles Hotel in Doha, the Grand Gala Dinner of QTM showcased the outstanding contributions of tourist authorities dedicated to enhancing visitor experiences and exhibitors devoted to enriching attendee experiences.

The awards were presented to the following recipients: Malta for Sustainability Champion; Turkiye for Most Accessible Booth, Qatar Tourism for Arab Tourism Capital and Innovation Excellence Booth, Saudi Tourism Authority for Family Friendly Destination, Katara Hospitality for Leaders in Hospitality and Best Designed Stand above 150sqm, Mowasalat for Transport Excellence Booth, and Ezdan Palace Hotel for Best Designed Stand below 150sqm.

In addition, participants enjoyed the Global Village, where 25 embassies showcased cultural performances and traditional celebrations from countries such as Thailand, Mexico, India, Russia, the Dominican Republic, and Kyrgyzstan. As the Official Destination Management Company, Experience Qatar curated a memorable three-day adventure for media guests, exploring Qatar's unique landscape, Unesco-listed landmarks, and culture. The third edition of QTM will run from November 25 to 27, 2024.