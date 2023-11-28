Creative Diagnostics Announces New CLDN6 Solutions For Cancer Research

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has launched a range of antibodies, antigens and kits against CLDN6 to support researchers worldwide in preclinical and clinical safety/efficacy testing. CLDN6 may be involved in the development and progression of many malignancies, including breast cancer, gastric cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



Several members of the claudin (CLDN) family are located at tight junctions between epithelial cells, and aberrant expression of CLDN6 may play multiple roles in tumorigenesis and progression. It encodes a tetratransmembrane protein of 220 amino acids with a molecular mass of 23,292 Da. CLDN6 has been identified as the origin of cell adhesion signaling and is involved in the regulation of nuclear receptor activity by targeting nuclear receptor superfamily molecules and managing their gene expression.



As a member of the claudin family, CLDN6 is considered a“new favorite” for targeted cancer therapy after CLDN18. Based on the spatial structure and regulatory properties of CLDN6, the exploration or design of CLDN6-targeted drugs to positively regulate CLDN6-related signaling molecules and interfere with tumor progression is of great value for early diagnosis and precision treatment of tumors.



CLDN6 expression is associated with prognosis in patients with a variety of tumors. It is currently being investigated for use in novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies (BsAbs), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. For instance, the use of CLDN6 antibodies can block tumor growth and prolong the lives of TGCT patients. The presence of tumor-associated antigens induces a potent and long-lasting antigen-specific T-cell response, breaking the immune system's tolerance to endogenous autoantigens and producing an effective anti-tumor effect.



T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies (TCEs) are potent tumor targeting agents that enhance recognition by binding a patient's T cells to proteins expressed on the surface of cancer cells, enabling the T cells to kill the cancer cells. 6PHU3, a T cell-inducing single-chain bispecific molecule with anti-CD3/anti-CLDN6 specificity (bi-(scFv)2), has been shown to be effective in the treatment of CLDN6-positive solid tumors with high specificity and efficiency.



Creative Diagnostics now offers a range of antibodies, antigens and kits against CLDN6 to support customers worldwide in their preclinical and clinical safety/efficacy testing. For example, the Claudin 6 (Phospho-Tyr219) ELISA Kit (Catalog # DEIA-XYA431) is a convenient, lysate-free, high-throughput and highly sensitive assay for monitoring the phosphorylation and expression profile of Claudin 6 protein in cells. The kit can be used to measure the relative amount of phosphorylated Claudin 6 in cultured cells as well as to screen for the effects of various treatments, inhibitors (i.e., siRNAs or chemical reagents) or activators on Claudin 6 phosphorylation.



To learn more information about the products for CLDN6 and Cancer, please visit Creative Diagnostics



Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

