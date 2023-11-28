Russia's Pulkovo Airport Picks Up On Operations Post Short-Lived Suspension

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Russia's Pulkovo
Airport has resumed its operations following normalization of the
weather conditions in St. Petersburg, Trend reports.
"Currently, there are no departure delays due to weather
conditions, while 13 flights are delayed on arrival due to late
arrival of aircraft, and they are expected in St. Petersburg
shortly," the airport said.
"Instances of late arrival of aircraft at the airport and
weather conditions may have an additional impact on increasing the
time of service and taxiing. Pulkovo Airport continues to serve
passengers and airlines without interruption," the airport
noted.
Owing to severe weather at Pulkovo Airport, Russian airline
Aeroflot canceled lots of flights between Moscow and St. Petersburg
this morning. As a result, flights SU016 and SU022 from Moscow to
St. Petersburg returned to the departure airport.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107495069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.