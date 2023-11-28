Since Beginning Of War, SES Pyrotechnics Defuse 3,130 Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have neutralized more than 458,000 explosive devices, including 3,130 aircraft bombs, since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Ukrinform reported.

"In total, since the beginning of the large-scale armed invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, 458,262 explosive devices and 2,892 kg of explosives, including 3,130 aircraft bombs, have been defused. An area of more than 110,445 hectares was surveyed," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnic units worked most often: in the Kharkiv region - 25,392 cases, in Kherson region - 9,406, Kyiv region - 9,400, Donetsk region - 9,391, Mykolaiv region - 6,598, Chernihiv region - 5,145, Sumy region - 2,774, Cherkasy region - 1,379.

The rescuers remind that any explosives or suspicious objects should be reported immediately to 101.

As reported, units of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense cleared 940,85 hectares of mines, seized and defused 1,261 explosive devices last week.