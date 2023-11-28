Dr. Buz And The Medications Take Over Poor David's Pub In Dallas On Dec 7

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

To a doctor with a fatal lung disease, every day is CHRISTMAS. And nothing says Christmas like a double shot of Dr. Buz & The Medications, now on the Every Day is Christmas Tour of at least one performance playing music from a sizzling new seasonal CD,“Soul Sexsational Santa.” The first, and absent a Nursing Home Tour, possibly the only show and your only opportunity to experience it live is at Poor David's Pub in The Cedars section of Dallas at 1313 Botham Jean Boulevard. The doors open at 6:45 p.m. so the crowd can be medicated as well. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. But remember you always have to wait for Doctors.

Somewhere between Frank Zappa, Kinky Friedman, and Dr. Demento lives Dr. W.Z.“Buz” Burkhead, the singing songwriting shoulder surgeon who has been performing mainly for charity in the Dallas area for 40 years as the frontman for Doctor-Doctor, the only band that takes Medicare and is routinely drug tested for Viagra, Advil, and Rogaine.

“I wanted to be a rock star, a commercial artist, and a filmmaker,” said Burkhead. He blames“those dreams not happening” because of Billy F. Gibbons, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist in ZZ Top who was Burkhead's childhood neighbor as well as a distinct lack of talent.“I quit playing the guitar when he walked into my garage in 1967 while I was practicing with my band, and he just shook his head no.”

“I changed from Art to Premed in college, and all of my music videos have gone fungal rather than viral.”

Today, Burkhead is philosophical about it all.“I ended up being a surgeon and can't give up my day job as I am now 40 years 40 pounds and 40 million hair follicles too late for rock stardom. But I can still get into my leather pants with Crisco and a crowbar!”

When not fixing shoulders, Dr. Buz, with the Medications, the Medicated trio or occasionally just a medicated patient is onstage playing songs like“Baby Ain't Got No Tan Line,”“She Hasn't Had a Headache (Since She Left Me),”“Armageddon in Amarillo,” and more for enthusiastic audiences who crave great music and a good laugh all rolled into one. Sometimes referred to as Buztradamus, several of his songs have accurately predicted the future.

Burkhead's music is available on iTunes Spotify and YouTube. His autobiography“Narcissus Unglued” is being published by Amazon and scheduled for release in the fall of 2024.

For ticket information click on the QR code, order online at PoorDavidsPub , or call (214) 565-1295 for information.