Ukraine Exports Over 12M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to November 22, 2023), Ukraine exported 12.033 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 5.484 million tons of wheat, 860,000 tons of barley, 900 tons of rye, and 5.559 million tons of corn.

For comparison, from July 1 to November 23, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 16.632 million tons of grains and pulses, including 6.456 million tons of wheat, 1.34 million tons of barley, 11,300 tons of rye, and 8.766 million tons of corn.

In the first 22 days of November 2023, Ukraine exported 2.793 million tons of grains and pulses (in the first 23 days of November last year, 3.429 million tons), including 853,000 tons of wheat (1.458 million tons in November last year), 178,000 tons of barley (234,000 tons in November last year), and 1.755 million tons of corn (1.715 million tons in November 2022). In November of this year, Ukraine did not export rye. During the first 23 days of November last year, 5,000 tons of rye were exported.

In 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 47,500 tons of flour (from July 1 to November 23, 2022/2023 MY, 50,300 tons were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).