Ambassador: Kuwait Sent 1,300 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim announced Monday that Kuwait has so far dispatched a total of 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

In his statement to KUNA, Al-Ghanim mentioned that the aid convey has been facilitated by the Red Crescent societies of Kuwait and Egypt, while also thanking them for such a task operation of 35 truckloads to be headed towards the Egyptian city of Al-Arish before heading to Gaza through Rafah crossing.

Al-Ghanim also noted the sum of aid provided amounts to 1,300 tons transported via trucks (500 tons) and 28 planes (800 tons) through the air bridge facilitated by Kuwait with more to be provided.

Dr. Musaed Al-Enezi, Advisor to the Kuwait Red Crescent Society gave a statement to KUNA saying the political leadership has been forefront on aiding the Palestinians and alleviating their sufferings thanks to the local populace and the charitable societies. (end)

