Duda Hands Over Diplomatic Credentials To New Polish Ambassador To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish President Andrzej Duda has handed over his credentials to the new Polish ambassador to Ukraine, Jarosław Guzy.

This was reported on Facebook by the diplomat's wife, journalist Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, who is the general director of the Belsat TV channel, Ukrinform reported.

"The transfer of credentials. So Jarek is going to Kyiv...", - Romaszewska-Guzy wrote.

On October 24, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau handed Yaroslav Guzy his appointment as ambassador to Ukraine.

Jarosław Guzy is educated as a sociologist, and during the communist era he was active in the opposition, for which he was interned. In the early 90s, he was an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Poland and was engaged in entrepreneurship.

Jarosław Guzy replaced Bartosz Cichocki, who had held the post of Polish Ambassador to Ukraine since February 2019.

Cichocki was the only EU ambassador who remained in Kyiv on February 24, 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

He has already returned to Poland.