Azerbaijan Plans To Sign Co-Op Memorandums With Uzbekistan's Donor Agencies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 27. Relations
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been intensively developing
in recent years, including within the framework of the Organization
of Turkic States, Executive director of the Agency for State
Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan
Aygun Aliyeva told Trend .
She made the remarks on the sidelines of the Forum of
cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), organized in Fuzuli, held at Mirza Ulugbek
Secondary School No. 1 in Azerbaijan. The forum is attended by
around 100 representatives of NGOs from both countries.
"Political dialog between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, cooperation
in economic and humanitarian spheres with direct support of the
heads of state of the two countries are strengthening day by day
with high dynamics. In this regard, cooperation of civil society
representatives of both countries is very important," she said.
Aliyeva also noted Uzbekistan's 30-member delegation, which is
in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the State Support Agency for
Non-Governmental Organizations for further development of
cooperation and mutual exchange of experience," she said.
She added that the delegation includes representatives of the
Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, relevant state
structures, reputable NGOs and media outlets.
"During the 5 days of the visit it is planned to hold meetings
in many governmental and non-governmental structures, sign
memorandums on cooperation with donor agencies-partners of the
agency operating in Uzbekistan, visit offices of non-governmental
organizations, historical places of Baku and Shusha and hold the
Forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek NGOs. The 1st
secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, located in Fuzuli and a
gift from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, has been chosen to hold this
forum. Interesting discussions and exchange of experience will take
place within the forum," she said.
