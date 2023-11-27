New Zealand confirms Christopher Luxon as prime minister

(MENAFN) On Monday, Christopher Luxon was sworn in as the Prime Minister of New Zealand, and he promptly expressed his top priority as focusing on economic improvement. Luxon, a 53-year-old former businessman, now leads a conservative coalition formed after his National Party reached an agreement with two smaller parties following the general election held last month.



Following the swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Luxon emphasized the "awesome responsibility" that comes with the role of Prime Minister. He addressed reporters, revealing his intention to hold his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and swiftly finalize a 100-day plan. Luxon also mentioned plans for a visit to Australia before Christmas Day.



Highlighting his immediate concerns, Luxon emphasized the need for a Treasury briefing on the state of the government's finances. Expressing worry about a deteriorating financial situation over recent months, he stressed the importance of addressing these economic challenges promptly.



As part of the coalition agreement, Luxon has committed to delivering tax cuts and increasing police numbers by 500 within two years. Additionally, he pledged to reduce government bureaucracy, aiming for a 6.5% cut to the public service. Luxon clarified that the implementation of these reductions would be at the discretion of ministry chief executives, who would determine how to achieve the cuts, whether through discontinuing programs, not filling vacancies, or potentially laying off workers.



Luxon's ascent to the position of Prime Minister marks a significant moment in New Zealand's political landscape, with a focus on addressing economic concerns and implementing policy changes outlined in the coalition agreement.

