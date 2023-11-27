IAEA Spots Missile Launch Near ZNPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) IAEA experts have recorded the launch of missiles, most likely from a multiple launch rocket system at close range from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday.

The IAEA experts present at ZNPP heard several missiles that appeared to have been fired from a close distance from the plant. The IAEA team could not see the missiles due to cloud cover, but the distinctive sound indicated that they were fired from a nearby multiple launch rocket system, the statement said.

The report also describes the loss of communication with the main off-site power line, which forced the plant to rely on backup power to cool the reactor.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he remains deeply concerned about the nuclear safety and security of the plant, both in terms of its vulnerable off-site power sources - which could be affected by attacks from far away - and the more direct military risks it faces, potentially undermining the principles he outlined at the UN Security Council meeting in May this year. In this context, the apparent missile attacks near the plant are of particular concern.

As Ukrinform reported, the ZNPP temporarily seized by Russians was on the verge of blackout all day on Sunday, November 26.

According to Energoatom, on November 26, at 10:30 a.m., the last (fourth) line of its connection to the Ukrainian power grid, the ZNPP-Dniprovska 750 kV, was disconnected due to a short circuit about 100 km north of the plant. Three other lines were damaged earlier during Russian shelling. At that time, ZNPP was receiving external power from the only available backup 330 kV transmission line.

In addition, there was a partial blackout of power unit 4 with the automatic switching on of a diesel generator, which was manually turned off ten minutes later. This indicates a problem with the power supply to the nuclear facility.

Ukrainian specialists repaired the damaged 750 kV line at 20:52. By that time, ZNPP was on the verge of another blackout almost all day in case of a 330 kV backup line failure.

As the company reminded, since the Russian takeover, ZNPP has repeatedly lost an external power source, with seven full blackouts and one partial blackout already occurring at the plant.