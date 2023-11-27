Bavarian president claims Germany in real catastrophe

(MENAFN) Markus Soeder, the Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), has sounded the alarm over what he describes as a "serious national crisis" in Germany, attributing it to the policies of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his cabinet. Speaking to journalists, Soeder asserted that the federal government, under Scholz's leadership, has led the nation into a predicament with no clear way out, and the announced "budget emergency" is set to burden ordinary Germans.



The criticism comes in the wake of the federal government's decision to lift energy price controls by the end of the year. Introduced in 2022 to shield households and businesses from skyrocketing gas and electricity prices amid Germany's efforts to reduce energy imports from Russia, the controls were initially set to remain in place until at least March 2024. However, a setback occurred when the German Constitutional Court blocked the government's attempt to redirect EUR60 billion ($66 billion) from the Covid-19 pandemic fund to other projects.



Soeder emphasized the severity of the funding shortage and the resulting budget crisis, characterizing it as a manifestation of the government's "emergency." He criticized Scholz and his cabinet for lacking a coherent policy plan, describing them as "completely mindless" and asserting that the government has essentially gone bankrupt.



The Bavarian leader portrayed the government's declaration of a "budget emergency" as a clear sign of the coalition's "complete helplessness." According to Soeder, the federal government is in a state of disarray, highlighting what he sees as a lack of direction and strategy, and raising concerns about the nation's ability to navigate the challenging economic and political landscape it currently faces.









