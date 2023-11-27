-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Casts Off New Man-Of-War Into Caspian Sea


11/27/2023 2:17:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27 . Iran has unveiled its latest warship, the Deylaman destroyer, which joined the Iranian Navy in the Caspian Sea on November 27, 2023, Trend reports.

The Deylaman destroyer is the fifth of its kind built by the Iranian army's Naval Industry and boasts various military and defense systems.

The destroyer can perform long-range sea search, reconnaissance, and combat missions against any air or submarine threats. It also has a helipad for landing a military helicopter.

Iran's high-ranking military officials participated in the event regarding the launch of the 'Deylaman' military destroyer.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107488665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search