Iran Casts Off New Man-Of-War Into Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27 . Iran has
unveiled its latest warship, the Deylaman destroyer, which joined
the Iranian Navy in the Caspian Sea on November 27, 2023, Trend reports.
The Deylaman destroyer is the fifth of its kind built by the
Iranian army's Naval Industry and boasts various military and
defense systems.
The destroyer can perform long-range sea search, reconnaissance,
and combat missions against any air or submarine threats. It also
has a helipad for landing a military helicopter.
Iran's high-ranking military officials participated in the event
regarding the launch of the 'Deylaman' military destroyer.
