$1M Consultancy Contract For Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed the Energy Ministerial Council's recommendation (No. 23091 for 2023) concerning the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project.

According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the key points include:

Awarding the consultancy services for the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project toat a total cost of $1,088,652. The selection is based on the company obtaining the highest technical and financial evaluation within six months.Empowering the Ministry of Electricity to sign the tripartite contract using operational budget allocations, exempting it from government contract execution directives (No. 2 of 2014).

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)