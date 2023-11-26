$1M Consultancy Contract For Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed the Energy Ministerial Council's recommendation (No. 23091 for 2023) concerning the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project.
According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, the key points include:
Awarding the consultancy services for the Iraq-Saudi Electricity Link project to Terta Tech [Tetra Tech?]
at a total cost of $1,088,652. The selection is based on the company obtaining the highest technical and financial evaluation within six months.
Empowering the Ministry of Electricity to sign the tripartite contract using operational budget allocations, exempting it from government contract execution directives (No. 2 of 2014).
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
MENAFN26112023000217011061ID1107488165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.