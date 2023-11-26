II Grape And Wine Festival Wraps Up In Shamakhi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Second Grape and Wine Festival, organized by the State Tourism Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Authority, has ended.

According to Azernews, at the festival held on November 25-26, about 20 local wine producers' wines of various types and varieties were displayed and tasting opportunities were created. During the festival, various entertainment and musical programs were organized for 2 days.

The festival, held for the first time in 2019, aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and convey the history of viticulture and wine production in Azerbaijan and the work done in this field to the general public.

At the festival, for the first time after many years, the presentation of high-quality red table wines from the "Khindogni" grape variety, grown in Karabakh - Tugh, which is considered the oldest local technical grape variety of Azerbaijan, took place.

Currently, in addition to local grape varieties, world-renowned grape varieties are grown in our country. The historical development of viticulture in Ganja-Kazakh, Karabakh, Shirvan and Caucasian foothills, Absheron and Lankaran-Astara regions in Okmez has stimulated the development of winemaking.

The State Tourism Agency carries out promotion and propaganda measures to promote the ancient viticulture and winemaking traditions of our country, develop winemaking tourism, and create winemaking tourism routes. As a whole, the State Tourism Agency focuses on holding such thematic festivals and developing them as a tourism product.