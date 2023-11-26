II Grape And Wine Festival Wraps Up In Shamakhi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Second Grape and Wine Festival, organized by the State
Tourism Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Authority, has
ended.
According to Azernews, at the festival held on November 25-26,
about 20 local wine producers' wines of various types and varieties
were displayed and tasting opportunities were created. During the
festival, various entertainment and musical programs were organized
for 2 days.
The festival, held for the first time in 2019, aims to promote
local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of
wine products, and convey the history of viticulture and wine
production in Azerbaijan and the work done in this field to the
general public.
At the festival, for the first time after many years, the
presentation of high-quality red table wines from the "Khindogni"
grape variety, grown in Karabakh - Tugh, which is considered the
oldest local technical grape variety of Azerbaijan, took place.
Currently, in addition to local grape varieties, world-renowned
grape varieties are grown in our country. The historical
development of viticulture in Ganja-Kazakh, Karabakh, Shirvan and
Caucasian foothills, Absheron and Lankaran-Astara regions in Okmez
has stimulated the development of winemaking.
The State Tourism Agency carries out promotion and propaganda
measures to promote the ancient viticulture and winemaking
traditions of our country, develop winemaking tourism, and create
winemaking tourism routes. As a whole, the State Tourism Agency
focuses on holding such thematic festivals and developing them as a
tourism product.
