Festival Commemorates 75 Years Since The Abolition Of The Army


11/26/2023 8:39:35 AM

--a-

With a special festival this Sunday, the National Museum invites you to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the abolition of the Army with music, food sales and crafts .The activities start at 9:30 am and last until 4 pm.

Free entrance

Admission is free for nationals and residents upon presentation of identification agenda includes a concert by the 110 Street Orchestra, with a repertoire that includes salsa brava songs with social themes that demonstrate the importance of investment in cultural and non-arms projects.

Musical concert

They will perform songs by both Costa Rican and Latin American composers such as“Ponga attention”,“Que le den candela”,“Rebelión” and“Aguanile”, among many more.

This is the itinerary:


11am.
Concert with the 110 Street Orchestra.

12.30 pm Concertbythe Línea Vieja del Caribe Orchestra, SINEM de Pococí.

9am- 4pm.
Expotec 2023 at the Museum, in alliance with the Cedes Don Bosco educational center.

9 am- 4 pm Food and Craft Fair.


