Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3124251 KUWAIT -- Kuwait is keen on continuing support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and this sentiment is evident in the Kuwaiti air bridge, which features the participation of more than 30 entities, says an official.

3124252 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces kill two Palestinians in Jenin and Nablus cities, which brings the number of martyrs to eight in the West Bank in the last 24 hours, says a medical source.

3124256 ADEN -- Yemeni Minister of Information Moamar Al-Eryani says Houthi militia had expelled Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Sanaa Safir Al-Din Sayed from the country.

3124255 MOSCOW -- Russian anti-aircraft forces shoot down more than 20 Ukrainian drones that targeted facilities in the capital and other regions, the Russian Defense Ministry says. (end)

