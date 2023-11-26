Travel Bloggers Meetup At Dhaka Regency Hotel And Resort

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)





Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort hosted a travel bloggers meetup at its rooftop outlet Grill on the Skyline on November 25.

The event was aimed at bringing together travel bloggers from around the country to exchange insights and experiences with one another, in an effort to foster meaningful connections within the travel community, said a release.

Many popular travel bloggers of the country including Araf Intisar Dipto, Dr Foodie, Dr Salman Mahi Ruhul Kawser, Labib Hossain Joy, Labib Ittihadul, Low Cost Tour Suggestion, Mr. Mixer's World, Nayan Majumder, Petuk Couple, Salahuddin Sumon, Sayem's World, Shapan on Board and TravelWithShishirDeb.

The meetup was kicked off with a cake cutting ceremony. Afterwards, the bloggers discussed how to improve their content, what destinations can be covered next and other upcoming plans.

They also engaged in panel discussions exploring the latest trends and challenges in travel content creation and digital storytelling.



Interactive workshops focusing on innovative strategies for social media engagement, monetisation and audience growth in the travel niche were also organised.

The event also featured networking opportunities for the bloggers to foster potential collaborations among participants as well as exclusive engagement sessions with sponsors and brands.

During the meetup, the bloggers urged Bangladesh Tourism Board's support in the former's efforts to create better travel contents.

The event concluded with a BBQ dinner followed by a raffle draw session.

At the raffle draw, the first prize winner won return couple air tickets on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route by US-Bangla Airlines, the second prize winner won a one-night family stay in the Presidential Suite with buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort and the third prize winner won return couple air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route by Air Astra.

T